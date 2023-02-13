ALTON - Jerry Rumph, president of OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, appeared on a recent episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the work the organization does, the Moeller Cancer Center, their partnership with SSM Health, and much more.

Rumph said that while OSF is technically a Catholic health center, you don’t have to be Catholic - or able to pay them - to receive treatment.

“The thing that we really focus on is not necessarily about being Catholic, it’s really about taking care of patients, the whole person - the mind, body, and spirit,” Rumph said. “We really focus on the person, the individual, the dignity of the person, what they’re there for regardless of their ability to pay. We actually honor that and we cherish the ability to take care of patients who are underserved or who lack the ability to pay for their healthcare.”

Despite St. Anthony’s being part of a large ministry of 15 hospitals, Rumph said that their Moeller Cancer Center was constructed by locally-sourced trade organizations, keeping the $10 million project local - and keeping access to its services local as well.

“When it comes to constructing that cancer center, we focused on making sure that it was local trades - electric, construction, all that - that actually built that cancer center,” Rumph said. “We really wanted to keep that money that we spent - I think it was over $10 million for that building - in our local community.

“One of the things that I think is unique about our cancer center is the fact that we provide all of our cancer services locally - so it’s in that building, so you don’t have to travel across the river to get radiation or to get any other kinds of services,” he added. “We have medical oncologists, we have radiation oncologists, one of the things we have that’s unique as well is we have nurse navigators - so we have nurses that are focused on the patient and helping them navigate their way through the process.”

Rumph said their strategic partnership with SSM Health has allowed them to bring a wider range of healthcare expertise to the Alton area, as opposed to sending patients across the river to St. Louis. One such expert is Dr. Sridhar Sampath Kumar, a Saint Louis University professor and OSF cardiologist who practices a specialty known as “limb salvage” and was able to save a Litchfield patient’s leg from being amputated.

“We had actually a patient that got referred from Litchfield down here. All they could do up there, they said they were going to amputate his leg, and he said, ‘I want to see if somebody can save my leg.’ They sent him to Dr. Kumar and Dr. Kumar saved his leg,” he said. “The patient came back for a follow-up and he was so excited, he was jumping up and down, and [said] ‘Look, I can walk!’ … it’s just great that we can bring that level of expertise to Alton.”

He added that OSF has several upcoming initiatives currently in the works, including a TeleStroke program with DePaul University in St. Louis, a new Pain Clinic, and more.

“Right now, we’re rolling out what we call a TeleStroke program, which will be able to get a neuro-interventionalist from DePaul on the line through a virtual system,” he said. “Coming very soon, we’ll be opening our Pain Clinic with a fellow trained pain specialist and anesthesiologist from SLU Hosptial, and then we’re working on partnering with orthopedics with SSM as well - so those are the things that are in the near future that we’re working on currently.”

See the full interview from Our Daily Show in the video above or on riverbender.com/video.

