ALTON - OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center recently celebrated its 100th anniversary in the Riverbend community, and oncology nurse Dana Matesa is eager to share more about the hospital’s work.

Matesa has spent the past five years in the oncology department at St. Anthony’s. She emphasized the hospital’s collaborative approach and their commitment to giving patients the best care.

“We work as a team,” Matesa said. “We collaborate so well with us in general over at the hospital, just patient care to get them in, get them treated fast, get them worked up fast. It’s really our team approach to get the best care for the patients.”

Matesa shared that the oncology department includes medical oncology, radiation oncology, hematology and infusion services. The doctors and nurses work together to make sure they “get you where you need to be,” she said.

Their infusion services program is one of the most utilized programs within the oncology department. In addition to chemotherapy, they offer outpatient work with iron infusions, injections, and similar services.

The oncology department also recently introduced low-dose CT screenings. These screenings use a lower dose of radiation to screen a patient’s lungs for possible lesions or abnormalities.

Matesa encourages people to schedule screenings and prioritize their healthcare needs. She said it’s common for people to decide they’ll “take care of it later” and then never follow through.

“Get your screenings,” she advised. “Just get yourself taken care of.”

Similar to how the oncology department operates as a team, they recognize the patient has a team of loved ones, too. Matesa noted that the oncology department is proud to be a part of your team and help you through your experience.

“The patient’s family members are just as much a part of it, and the caregivers, as the patient,” she added. “Really, it’s everybody’s journey together, and us right along with them.”

For more information about OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center, visit their official website.

