OSF St. Anthony's: Magnet Designation with Distinction

ALTON - OSF St. Anthony’s has received the highest national honor for nursing excellence, placing them within the top 8% of hospitals in the U.S.

The hospital was awarded Magnet Designation with Distinction. St. Anthony’s went above the benchmark for nursing excellence in 14 categories, putting them into the “with Distinction” category, which is even more exclusive.

“We went well above, and we’re really raising the bar,” explained Charlotte R. Liley, DNP, CNL, Director of Professional Practice and Nursing Operations. “We couldn't do this without all of the nursing staff being on board and being involved in the care of their patients and everything we have to do.”

Liley credits the hospital’s “professional practice model” and “transformational leadership” as two reasons why they achieved this status. She emphasized that none of this would be possible without the hard work of the nurses on the St. Anthony’s staff.

The nurses at St. Anthony’s are able to “practice at the top of their license,” added Lisa Schepers, DNP, MBA, RN, NE-BC, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. She noted that while the hospital staff is celebrating, they are also already looking ahead to the next application window. They hope to maintain their Magnet Designation with Distinction status.

“As soon as you get the designation, the clock starts for your next one,” Schepers said. “It’s every four years. You don’t just get it and keep it. Every four years, we will have to meet the same criteria, and then they do change the criteria. So we’re already looking at, what are we doing now, what do we need to add, what do we need to shore up so that we can continue this road?”

Schepers, Liley and other nursing leaders submitted the application for the Magnet Designation. In July, surveyors came to the hospital to talk to the nurses and learn more about St. Anthony’s to verify everything in the application.

Liley and Schepers noted that the culture of St. Anthony’s is almost as important as patient outcomes. The surveyors were interested in hearing the nurses’ stories.

“They wanted to talk to the nurses that maybe had worked other places and came back to OSF and St. Anthony’s because they knew that is their home,” Liley said. “Our surveyors numerous times heard those same stories of somebody maybe going and working somewhere else but realizing that this is really the place that they wanted to be. That’s really kind of our overall story of just being a really big, great family there.”

Schepers added that this recognition should mean a lot to the Riverbend community, as people can trust that St. Anthony’s will take care of them. Schepers and Liley both hope that the Magnet Designation with Distinction honor reassures community members that they are in the right place when they come to OSF St. Anthony’s.

“I think [community members] should feel amazing,” Schepers said. “I think they should feel proud of their community, of the hospital that represents them in their community. I think that they should feel secure in the knowledge that when they come to OSF St. Anthony’s, they are going to get the highest level of care. Their outcomes are going to be better because the nurses are so engaged and the nurses have demonstrated this high level of performance. It would be what made me decide to go there.”

