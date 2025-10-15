Our Daily Show Interview! OSF: 100 Year Anniversary Open House Set for 10-23

ALTON - OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center will host an open house to celebrate their 100th anniversary in the community.

From 2–6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, community members and previous employees are invited to stop by the hospital to learn more about their services and engage with staff members. Sister M. Beata Ziegler, F.S.G.M., Vice President of Operations and Special Projects, shared that the hospital has spent this anniversary year thinking about their past and future.

“As we look over the past 100 years, we spent the first part of the year reflecting on the past, God’s providence through all these years. We also wanted to focus on moving forward,” Ziegler said. “On Thursday, Oct. 23, our open house event, we will be really looking at what services we provide at St. Anthony’s. We’ll have a lot of fun activities. It’s really highlighting what our services are and being able to thank the community.”

During the open house event, attendees can enjoy kids’ activities, photo booths, prizes and more fun. Community members are invited to tour the hospital and learn more about their offerings. Ziegler compared the event to “a homecoming” and also welcomed previous staff members to come by and reconnect.

She noted that the hospital has grown a lot in its 100 years. The Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George have been involved since the beginning, and they still play a big role at St. Anthony’s.

“I’ve reflected a lot on the sisters that have gone before and the work they’ve done, a lot of times very hidden, but that’s what creates that foundation,” Ziegler said. “The sisters are still so present. We have about 13 of us between those that are employed and those that volunteer in the health center. That is a gift that not all hospitals have.”

As the hospital continues its work, they have introduced new departments and technology, including new MRI and CAT scan machines that were installed earlier this year. They are also working to build up their cardiology department, and the oncology department has become one of the top programs in the area with the opening of OSF Moeller Cancer Center in 2019.

Ziegler noted the hospital’s commitment to providing quality care to the Riverbend region, keeping patients on the Illinois side of the river. She emphasized that in addition to this care, St. Anthony’s has a special climate that helps patients feel more at home. The staff has cultivated a culture that supports patients in their most vulnerable times.

“Our mission partners really believe in what we’re doing,” Ziegler said. “One thing, when you walk into the halls of our hospital, you feel welcomed. That’s what we hear across the board. Even if it’s people from other OSF facilities, they’re like, ‘Wow, what are you doing there?’ It's a culture. It's a culture that has been built over these 100 years that our mission partners really feel part of the mission. They really feel they are Christ’s hands and feet to those who come in.”

You can meet these mission partners and learn more about their work at the upcoming 100th anniversary open house from 2–6 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2025. RiverBender.com will be onsite from 2–4 p.m. streaming the event. For more information about OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center, visit their official webpage.

