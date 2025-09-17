Our Daily Show Interview! OSF Healthcare: September is National Recovery Month

ALTON - September is National Recovery Month, and OSF St. Anthony’s has several options to help those who are struggling with substance use disorders.

Charlotte, Staci and Shannon with OSF St. Anthony’s noted the importance of marking National Recovery Month and providing top-notch care to their patients. They offer counseling and compassionate nursing as well as withdrawal management.

“It’s a month that we celebrate people who have taken those steps towards recovery, maybe know people who are in addiction, looking for that to kind of heighten awareness around what it is that we offer and how we’re here to help,” explained Charlotte. “Many of us have been touched by addiction in our experiences personally and professionally.”

OSF St. Anthony’s partners with New Visions, located at the health center, to provide medically-supervised withdrawal management. Individuals who are experiencing mild to moderate withdrawal symptoms can stay with New Visions for three days and work with their team to figure out the next steps in their recovery journey.

“When the patient calls in, we take down their demographics, what substance they’re struggling with, and kind of get a feel for what their plans are once they leave detox,” said Shannon, who oversees New Visions. “They’ll come in for their appointment, and then we’ll do their assessment. As long as they meet the criteria and they’re in mild to moderate withdrawal, usually they’re good to go for admission.”

The New Visions team will work with individuals to connect them to resources and help them plan for after discharge, whether that looks like pursuing outpatient care, entering a 28-day rehab program, or something else. You can call New Visions at 618-358-0200 for more information.

Staci noted that one patient can touch many departments within OSF St. Anthony’s. As a counselor, it’s not uncommon for her to work with patients once they’ve been discharged from New Visions.

“We are so fortunate to have New Visions at our facility. It really provides a bridge for the community,” Staci said. “It truly is all connected. The continuum is amazing.”

The Psychological Services Department at St. Anthony’s also recently started a new group called “Pathways to Peace.” This therapy group is targeted towards kids ages 12–14 who are living with someone with a substance use disorder. From 5–6 p.m. every Tuesday, these kids will learn more about boundaries, self-care and planning for their own futures.

The Psychological Services Department offers several therapy groups with a variety of focuses. For more information about these groups and how to get involved, you can call 618-474-6240.

Whether you’re reaching out for counseling or curious about New Visions or another service provided by St. Anthony’s, Charlotte, Staci and Shannon emphasize that their goal is to take care of their patients. The health center prioritizes compassion and support during National Recovery Month and year-round.

“OSF, our facility, we really do value our community,” Charlotte said. “We do treat everybody with the greatest care and love. That’s our mission, that’s our values, and we hold true to that.”

