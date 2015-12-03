ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center has been named one of the nation's Top Performers on Key Quality Measures by The Joint Commission, the leading authority of health care organizations in America. OSF Saint Anthony’s was recognized for exemplary performance in using evidenced-based clinical processes that are shown to improve care for heart attack care, surgical care and pneumonia care.

“Delivering the right treatment in the right way at the right time is a cornerstone of high-quality health care. I commend the efforts of OSF Saint Anthony’s for their excellent performance on the use of evidence-based interventions,” said Mark R. Chassin, MD, FACP, MPP, MPH, president and CEO, The Joint Commission.

OSF Saint Anthony’s is one of 1,043 hospitals in the U.S. earning the distinction of Top Performer on Key Quality Measures for attaining and sustaining excellence in accountability measure performance and one of 221 to do so for the fourth consecutive year. The ratings are based on an aggregation of accountability measure data reported to The Joint Commission during the 2014 calendar year.

"As we continue on our journey of health care transformation, our focus is and always has been on patient safety and satisfaction," says Ajay Pathak, President of OSF Saint Anthony’s. "Our Sisters and Mission Partners have dedicated themselves to providing the highest level of care to our patients.”

To be recognized as a top performer on key quality measures an organization must: 1) achieve cumulative performance of 95 percent or above across all reported accountability measures; 2) achieve performance of 95 percent or above on each and every reported accountability measure where there are at least 30 denominator cases; and 3) have at least one core measure set that has a composite rate of 95 percent or above, and within that measure set all applicable individual accountability measures have a performance rate of 95 percent or above.

A 95 percent score means a hospital provided an evidenced-based practice 95 times out of 100 opportunities. Each accountability measure represents an evidence-based practice, for example, giving antibiotics one hour before surgery and giving aspirin at arrival for heart attack patients.

In addition to being included in The Joint Commission's "America's Hospitals: Improving Quality and Safety" annual report (http://www.jointcommission.org/annualreport.aspx), OSF Saint Anthony’s will be recognized on The Joint Commission's Quality Check website, www.qualitycheck.org.

For more information about OSF Saint Anthony’s programs and services, contact the OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Resource Center at 618-465-2264 or visit the hospital’s website at osfsaintanthonys.org.

