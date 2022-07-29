ALTON – Beginning next month, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center Mission Partners (employees) will hold free meetings to inform the public about lymphedema.

The National Cancer Institute defines lymphedema as a condition where lymph fluid does not drain properly. The fluid may build up in the tissues and cause swelling, usually in the arms and legs. The condition is often associated with cancer and radiation therapy.

“It’s important to be aware of lymphedema, as it can seriously impact the quality of life for patients,” said Frances Young, manager of rehabilitation services at OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Fortunately, we know a lot about managing this condition.”

OSF Saint Anthony’s rehabilitation services mission partners will hold free informational meetings on the following dates: August 4, September 1, October 6, November 3 and December 1. Each session is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the OSF rehabilitation services office at Alton Square Mall (200 Alton Square). In addition to learning about lymphedema, residents will get to speak with people who have the condition to learn how they manage.

