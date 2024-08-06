ALTON - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is requesting help from the local community to determine and prioritize health needs. A survey is now available in English and Spanish, and residents of the Riverbend region (and throughout Madison County) can participate by filling it out online or by picking up a paper copy at OSF Saint Anthony’s (1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton).

“Every community has different health care needs,” says Lisa Schepers, DNP, MBA, RN, NE-BC, Interim President of OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Through this survey, we hope to get input from a broad set of community members to help us focus our efforts on the challenges and opportunities unique to Alton, the Riverbend region, and Madison County.”

According to Federal law, all not-for-profit hospitals are required to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) every three years and put together an Implementation Strategy to meet the community needs that the assessment identifies.

The English language survey can be accessed here: https://bradley.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3jShygGqPJkgdCu

The Spanish language survey can be accessed here: https://bradley.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7NITNj5K3UuO7C6

“Our assessment team pulls together a broad set of health care consumers throughout our service area to help us identify the health needs of the communities we serve,” Schepers says. “The CHNA is not only a Federal requirement, it aligns closely to our OSF Healthcare Mission, ‘to serve persons with the greatest care and love in a community that celebrates the Gift of Life.”

After the data is collected and the local community's health needs are prioritized by greatest need, administrative and caregiver teams at OSF Saint Anthony’s work together to further support current community-based health programs and services as well as starting new programs to help meet the needs for each community.

“Our last survey identified behavioral health (including mental health and substance abuse) and healthy behaviors (defined as healthy eating and active living, and impact on obesity) as the greatest opportunities for improvement in our community,” Schepers states. “We took feedback from the survey and, through a collaborative approach, were able to implement programs and services to meet that need.”

More information on OSF Saint Anthony’s current CHNA can be obtained by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org and subsequently clicking on the “Community Health” link at the bottom of the landing page.

About OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 16 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access, 1 transitional care - with 2,131 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners across 150+ locations; has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. In 2020, OSF OnCall was established, a digital health operating unit, including a hospital-at-home. OSF OnCall delivers care and services when, where and how patients prefer to receive them. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org.