ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to announce that it has received the prestigious Energy to Care® Sustained Performance Award from the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) of the American Hospital Association. OSF Saint Anthony’s was recognized for this achievement at ASHE’s Health Care Facilities Innovation Conference in Columbus, Ohio, on July 30.

Energy to Care is ASHE’s award-winning program dedicated to helping health care facilities track their energy, water and emissions reduction efforts and celebrates hospitals and health systems that go above and beyond in achieving their environmental impact reduction goals. The Sustained Performance Award recognizes past Energy to Care Award winners that have continued to see progress in these efforts by further reducing or maintaining reduced emissions. OSF Saint Anthony’s is one of 267 facilities to earn the Sustained Performance Award in 2025, representing just 6% of the total facilities participating in the program.

“This award represents OSF Saint Anthony’s continued commitment to environmental stewardship and optimizing its impact on communities,” says Austin Wallace, MA, sustainability senior specialist at ASHE. “I congratulate the [facility name] team for their commitment to its new standards for reduced energy and emissions for the benefit of the patients they serve.”

Several recent initiatives at OSF Saint Anthony’s that helped lead to this award include:

Lighting upgrades to energy efficient LED lights in coordination with Ameren

Recycling efforts including paper, cardboard, glass and aluminum and recyclable medical equipment

Building automation upgrades for energy savings

"As part of our Mission and our commitment to stewardship, it is essential to care for the environment in which we live. Our energy sustainability efforts are integral to our health care work,” says Sister M. Beata Ziegler, F.S.G.M., Vice President of Operations and Special Projects. “We are very proud of the work that has been done to continually improve. It is a blessing to receive this award in the 100th anniversary year of OSF Saint Antony’s."

Participation in the Energy to Care Program has seen consistent growth since its inception in 2006. More than 4,400 facilities have participated since 2010, and in the entire life of the program, health care facilities have seen a combined savings of over $550 million dollars reallocated to patient care.

To learn more about the Energy to Care Program and view a complete list of 2025 award winners, visit energytocare.org/EnergyAwards.

The Energy to Care® Sustained Performance Award is the second environmental leadership honor that OSF Saint Anthony’s has received in the past eight (8) months. Earlier this year, OSF Saint Anthony’s announced it received the

Sustainability Champion Award in recognition for exceptional efforts in environmental stewardship and sustainable health care practices.

The award, administered through a sustainability program sponsored by Medtronic, a global health care technology leader in the medical equipment manufacturing sector, is a remarkable achievement that reflects the hospital’s commitment to creating a healthier, more sustainable future for patients, the Riverbend region, and the planet.

