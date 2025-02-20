ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is proud to announce it has received the Sustainability Champion Award in recognition for exceptional efforts in environmental stewardship and sustainable health care practices.

The award, administered through a sustainability program sponsored by Medtronic, a global health care technology leader in the medical equipment manufacturing sector, is a remarkable achievement that reflects the hospital’s commitment to creating a healthier, more sustainable future for patients, the Riverbend region, and the planet.

“Through our partnership with Medtronic, OSF Saint Anthony’s has made significant strides in our sustainability program. By successfully reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills, we are not only minimizing our environmental impact but also contributing to the global movement for a more sustainable health care system,” says Sister M. Beata Ziegler, F.S.G.M., vice president, Support Services, OSF Saint Anthony’s. “This recognition underscores the collective dedication and hard work of every Mission Partner on our team.”

Collecting - versus disposing of - single-use medical devices also reduces the climate pollution associated with original device manufacturing. “Remanufactured medical devices are typically made with 30 to 50% less climate-warming gasses,” says Michael Keefe, manager, Energy and Sustainability, OSF HealthCare. “Such reductions are measurable expressions of our commitment to a healthy environment that supports a healthy community.”

Participating in Medtronic’s Remanufacturing (i.e. reprocessing done by the original manufacturer) Program, OSF Saint Anthony’s bedside staff works diligently to collect used Nellcor pulse oximetry sensors. Medtronic then remanufactures qualified sensors to original specifications – so OSF Saint Anthony’s can thereby realize savings both on medical waste removal costs and by buying back the remanufactured product at a discounted price.

At the time OSF Saint Anthony’s was deemed as being “best in the Midwest” for its sustainability efforts, its “capture rate” was 62% (as calculated in December 2024) – compared to the national average capture rate of 15%-20%. Just one month later in January 2025, OSF Saint Anthony’s capture rate increased to 72.6%. and held a double-digit percentage point lead over the next closest hospital.

Medtronic’s Sustainability Champion Award program for its Midwest region covers more than 500 hospitals, encompassing 11 states that include:

Article continues after sponsor message

North Dakota

South Dakota

Nebraska

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Missouri

Wisconsin

Kansas

Minnesota

Michigan

During an official award ceremony at the hospital, Medtronic representatives presented OSF Saint Anthony’s Mission Partners with the inaugural Sustainability Champion Belt signifying the hospital’s “champion mentality” diligent efforts and commitment to accepting the challenge to being the best.

“As our partner in sustainability, we’re proud to support and witness OSF Saint Anthony’s commitment to reducing waste and promoting a healthier environment. Their consistent efforts in the pulse ox sustainability program are diverting significant amounts of waste from landfills,” says Travis Cunningham, sustainability specialist, Medtronic. “Landfill diversion of health care supplies are not only minimizing the environmental impact of the hospital but also setting a standard of excellence for the entire health care industry.”

All 17 hospitals within OSF HealthCare participate in Medtronic’s Remanufacturing Program to collect used Nellcor pulse oximetry sensors and collectively have produced positive results for the most recent 12-month period compared to the previous 12-month period – those results include:

72% increase in the number of sensors collected

Sustainability savings increased by 57%

Landfill diversion – measured in pounds – increased by 69%

“OSF HealthCare’s dedication to fostering a more sustainable health care system inspires all of us, and we are excited to continue partnering with them on this journey. Together, we are making significant strides toward a greener, more efficient future for health care,” says Cunningham. “Once again, congratulations to OSF Saint Anthony’s on this well-deserved honor. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to further enhance sustainability efforts with them and all of OSF HealthCare.”

More information about OSF Saint Anthony’s can be obtained by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

More like this: