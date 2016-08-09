ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group is pleased to welcome Arlene Norris, PA-C to its staff. Arlene joins Internal Medicine providers in the OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building.

Norris is experienced in internal medicine, family practice, and emergency medicine.

She will be seeing patients in Suite 205 at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way in Alton. Individuals should call (618) 462-2222 for an appointment.

Norris, a Licensed Physician Assistant in the State of Illinois, received her Associates in Applied Science in Nursing from Connors State College, Warner, Oklahoma, a Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois, and is Board Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

