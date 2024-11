ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence is offering a series of three free prostate screenings: Tuesday, September 20, Thursday, October 20, and Thursday, November 17, from 3 to 6 p.m.; at the Radiation Oncology Department at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital located at 915 E. 5th Street.

The screening includes PSA blood tests at no cost, as well as digital rectal exams by James Piephoff, M.D., Board Certified Radiation Oncologist.

Article continues after sponsor message

The screening is designed for men age 50 and older who have not been previously screened for prostate cancer. Men at high risk for prostate cancer, including African-American men or men who have a first-degree relative (father, brother or son) diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age, should begin testing at the age of 45.

Screenings are by appointment and space is limited. To register online for a screening appointment, please visit www.osfsaintanthonys.org, and click on View Classes and Events; or call (618) 465-2264.

More like this: