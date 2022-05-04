OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services team pictured from left to right: Kathy Norman, Lea Anne Varble, Staci Knox, Lynne parks, Kren Harmon, Sara Bennett, Katie KoellerALTON – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to better understand how important mental health is to your overall health. OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is calling on the community to recognize the importance of the mind-body connection. Much of what we do physically impacts us mentally; and stressful emotions play a major role in triggering physical illness. Finding the right balance of exercise, nutrition, sleep, and stress reduction helps to keep us both physically and mentally fit.

“Just as we schedule a visit with our primary care physicians for a regular medical checkup, it’s also important to be attentive to our mental health and emotional wellbeing,” said Staci M. Knox, LCSW, manager of OSF Psychological Services.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the month of May, OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services is providing free, confidential, adult depression and anxiety screenings to the community. Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling (618) 474-6240.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services offers individual, family, and group counseling and has appointments available. For caring confidential assistance or more information, please call (618) 474-6240.

More like this:

OSF Saint Anthony's Celebrates A Century Of Caring and Compassion In 2025
4 days ago
Gambling Disorder Screening And Awareness Session To Be Focus Of Upcoming ‘Lunch & Learn’ Program
Feb 22, 2025
Lunch & Learn Session To Provide Greater Insights Into Medications for Addiction Treatment Therapy
Jan 20, 2025
Heart Center At OSF Saint Anthony's Conducts Its First CardioMEMS Implant For Heart Failure Patient
Feb 26, 2025
The Heart Center at OSF Saint Anthony’s Conducts Another "First” With Successful Leadless Pacemaker Implant
Feb 27, 2025

 