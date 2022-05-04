ALTON – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to better understand how important mental health is to your overall health. OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is calling on the community to recognize the importance of the mind-body connection. Much of what we do physically impacts us mentally; and stressful emotions play a major role in triggering physical illness. Finding the right balance of exercise, nutrition, sleep, and stress reduction helps to keep us both physically and mentally fit.

“Just as we schedule a visit with our primary care physicians for a regular medical checkup, it’s also important to be attentive to our mental health and emotional wellbeing,” said Staci M. Knox, LCSW, manager of OSF Psychological Services.

During the month of May, OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services is providing free, confidential, adult depression and anxiety screenings to the community. Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling (618) 474-6240.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services offers individual, family, and group counseling and has appointments available. For caring confidential assistance or more information, please call (618) 474-6240.

