OSF Saint Anthony's Lunch & Learn on breast cancer awareness
Your Mammography Experience – A Radiologist’s View
ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will be presenting a free Lunch & Learn session with Dr. Andrew Barina, Diagnostic Radiologist. Dr. Barina to provide an update on what to expect during your screening mammogram. A free box lunch and beverages will be provided.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Lunch & Learn will be offered at noon, Wednesday, October 5, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Perpetual Help Center, located at #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton.
To register your attendance, please go to www.osfsaintanthonys.org, and click on View Classes and Events, or call (618) 465-2264.
More like this: