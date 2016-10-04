Your Mammography Experience – A Radiologist’s View

ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will be presenting a free Lunch & Learn session with Dr. Andrew Barina, Diagnostic Radiologist. Dr. Barina to provide an update on what to expect during your screening mammogram. A free box lunch and beverages will be provided.

The Lunch & Learn will be offered at noon, Wednesday, October 5, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Perpetual Help Center, located at #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton.

To register your attendance, please go to www.osfsaintanthonys.org, and click on View Classes and Events, or call (618) 465-2264.

