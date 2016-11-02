ALTON - For the third straight year, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is partnering with Marquette Catholic High School for Volley for the Cure.

The ‘boys versus girls’ and ‘students versus teachers’ volleyball tournament beginning at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 is a fun, family friendly way to increase breast cancer awareness and education.

Article continues after sponsor message

The first 250 admissions to the game will receive a pink OSF Saint Anthony’s/Marquette t-shirt

Volley for the Cure is the biggest event of the year for the Marquette High School Breast Cancer Awareness Club (BCA). The BCA is comprised of students dedicated to raising money and awareness for breast and other cancers.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is proud to partner with the BCA for this event. Heather Jones, breast health navigator for OSF Saint Anthony’s, will be on hand to talk about the importance of mammography and breast health early detection.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Imaging Center is the only mammography facility in the River Bend recognized as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology. It utilizes a digital mammography system that offers many conveniences – from very soft and slow application of breast compression for smooth positioning and increased patient tolerance, to having the digital images immediately available. Because digital mammography is faster, the time patients spend in an uncomfortable position is greatly reduced.

More like this: