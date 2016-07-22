 

Dr. Cliff Martin

ALTON– OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group is pleased to welcome Cliff Martin, M.D., to its staff.

Dr. Martin specializes in Women’s Health, caring for women’s gynecological needs. He began seeing patients on Wednesday, July 20, in his office at OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building in Alton.

Dr. Martin received his Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from University of Montana, Missoula, Montana, and Medical Degree from Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Martin furthered his training with a Residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology at The Jewish Hospital of Saint Louis / Washington University, Saint Louis, Missouri. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Martin received his Masters of Medical Management from Tulane University of Public Health in New Orleans, Louisiana, and serves as the Medical Director of OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group.

Dr. Martin’s medical office is located at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 205, Alton. Appointments can be made by calling (618) 462-2222.

