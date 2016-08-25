ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to welcome Eminajulo Adekoya, M.D. to its staff.

Dr. Adekoya specializes in Urology, caring for diseases and conditions in the kidneys, bladder, urinary tract, and male reproductive system, as well as treating cancer of the bladder, kidney and prostate.

“We are blessed to have Dr. Adekoya join OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group,” says Ajay Pathak, President & CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “There is a tremendous need for urologic care in our community, and we are excited to expand this service by adding a fulltime urologist to our current team of urology specialists.”

Dr. Adekoya received his Bachelor of Science from Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland, and medical degree from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tennessee. He completed a residency in Urologic Surgery at University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas

Dr. Adekoya’s office will be located at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 305, Alton. Appointments can be made by calling (618) 462-2226.

