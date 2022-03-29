OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony'sALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will host a free Healthy Workplace Event on Monday, April 11 from Noon – 1 p.m. in the Perpetual Help Center located at #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton Illinois. Local employers, community agencies, school districts, insurance agents, or brokers are invited to attend.

An educational seminar, “Drug Use in our Communities” will be presented by Richard A. Tucker, former Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Richard will discuss DEA regulations regarding controlled substances, National drug trafficking trends, Novel Psychoactive Substances, and prescribing during COVID-19.

“The quality, quantity, and types of illicit drugs are changing for the worse. We are seeing numerous varieties of Fentanyl. There are also new varieties of Novel Psychoactive Substances in several classes of drugs. These drugs make molecular changes to drugs that are currently controlled, so to circumvent the Controlled Substances Act,” said Richard Tucker. “These changes in drug use in no way minimizes the danger of illicit substances we are already familiar with, such as cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. The current situation is challenging for law enforcement, families of drug abusers, and the healthcare community.”

A complimentary lunch will be served at Noon. This event is free but registration is required by April 6, as there is a limited amount of seating. To register, contact Trudy Bodenbach at Trudy.E.Bodenbach@osfhealthcare.org.

