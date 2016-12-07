ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center has named Cyndi Muren, MSN, as Manager of OSF Saint Anthony’s Endoscopy Services.

Muren will oversee the daily operations of the Endoscopy department, including staffing and service line growth.

“I enjoy working at a Catholic Hospital – the Mission is really patient-focused,” says Muren. “I started my nursing career at Deaconess College of Nursing, under the direction of the Deaconess Sisters, and it is comforting to know that there are still Catholic hospitals that have the unrelenting guidance of Sisters.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prior to joining OSF HealthCare, Muren has had 23 years of healthcare experience, with 12 of those years in leadership positions. She has previous experience in pediatrics, adult otolaryngology, pediatric allergy/pulmonary, endoscopy, and quality. Cyndi received a Master’s degree in Nursing from McKendree University in 2010, and is ANCC Nurse Executive-Board Certified.

Cyndi and her husband, David, reside in Belleville and have three adult children.





More like this: