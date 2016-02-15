ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to announce the following personnel moves:

Mathew Hanley has accepted the role of Chief Financial Officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. He will be responsible for oversight and execution of financial strategies.

Hanley most recently served as the Director of Strategic Affiliations for OSF HealthCare. Prior to joining OSF HealthCare, he worked as a senior audit and advisory associate at KPMG in its Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals division.

He steps in to the Chief Financial Officer role vacated by Mike Nelson, who is retiring at the end of March after 25 years of service to Saint Anthony’s.

Hanley earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Bradley University in Peoria. He is a licensed CPA.

Article continues after sponsor message

David Wells has been named Regional Administrator for OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group. As Regional Administrator, Wells is responsible for ensuring the operations of OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group reflect the Mission and Vision of OSF HealthCare and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Wells joins OSF HealthCare from BJC HealthCare, where he directed Performance Improvement for the BJC Clinical Workflow Improvement Team.

Wells graduated with a B.S. and M.S. in Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla. He earned his MBA from Fontbonne University and a Doctor of Management at Webster University. He is an ASQ certified Six Sigma Black Belt and is a member of Medical Group Management Association.

About OSF Healthcare System

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, based in Peoria, Illinois. It includes OSF Healthcare System, consisting of eleven acute care facilities, two colleges of nursing, a physician organization (OSF Medical Group) and clinical service lines in cardiovascular services, neurosciences and pediatrics. OSF HealthCare employs 900 physicians and 300+ Advanced Practitioners operating in more than 100 office sites. OSF HealthCare operates an extensive network of home health services known as OSF Home Care Services; owns OSF Saint Francis, Inc., comprised of healthcare-related businesses; and OSF Healthcare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization. www.osfhealthcare.org.

More like this: