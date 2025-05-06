ALTON - People across Illinois looking to the sky the tonight, May 6, 2025, will see a powerful tribute: OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center glowing red in celebration of The Power of Nurses™ during National Nurses Week, May 6–12.

The American Nurses Association is illuminating more than 100 buildings and landmarks across the country as part of its #NursesLightUpTheSkyinitiative —honoring the 5 million+ registered nurses whose contributions power health and healing in every community.

"Nurses are essential to the health of our families and communities-and this week, we honor the impact they make across every corner of Illinois and the nation," said Dr. W. Zeh Wellington, DNP, RN, NE-BC, President ANA-Illinois, lighting up our skyline is just one way we're shining a spotlight on the incredible work nurses do every single day."

