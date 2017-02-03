OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center celebrates "Heart Month" 2017 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – In recognition of American Heart Month, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering heart healthy activities throughout the month of February for its Mission Partners as well as area residents. Have your blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) checked at OSF Saint Anthony’s Heart Check Station at Alton Square Mall (on the upper level near Olga’s Kitchen), anytime during mall hours.

Visit our Heart Health Awareness table event near the Heart Check Station at Alton Square Mall, Tuesday, February 7 , 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit with Kelly Keenan, Patient Navigator for OSF Saint Anthony’s Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Services. Kelly will share information for living a heart healthy lifestyle.

, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit with Kelly Keenan, Patient Navigator for OSF Saint Anthony’s Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Services. Kelly will share information for living a heart healthy lifestyle. Learn about Healthy Heart Options Wednesday, February 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the cafeterias at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, and OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital, 915 E. Fifth Street, Alton. Talk with health professionals about nutritional and fitness options for healthy lifestyles, and sample a healthy snack mix that you can make at home.

from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the cafeterias at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, and OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital, 915 E. Fifth Street, Alton. Talk with health professionals about nutritional and fitness options for healthy lifestyles, and sample a healthy snack mix that you can make at home. Two Lunch & Learn presentations will be offered at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton. The presentations will be held in the Perpetual Help Center from Noon to 1 p.m., and include a free box lunch. On Friday, February 17 , join Dr. Rama Gondi, Cardiology, for Women & Heart Health; and on Friday, February 24 , Dr. Wonil Tae, Endocrinology, will speak on Diabetes and Your Heart. Registration is required. To register, visit www.osfsaintanthonys.org and click on View Classes and Events.

, join Dr. Rama Gondi, Cardiology, for Women & Heart Health; and on , Dr. Wonil Tae, Endocrinology, will speak on Diabetes and Your Heart. Registration is required. To register, visit www.osfsaintanthonys.org and click on View Classes and Events. Heart Month Special! Fridays in February, receive a 20% discount when you’re wearing red and visit OSF Saint Anthony’s Gift Shop. Article continues after sponsor message For more information on any of these programs, please call (618) 465-2264. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending