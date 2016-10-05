ALTON, IL – It’s never too early to start your financial planning. Area residents are invited to attend Planning for Retirement and Beyond…, a free seminar focused on various aspects of financial planning. Sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation, the program is scheduled for Thursday, October 13 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the first floor Perpetual Help Center, located on the main campus of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Featuring a panel of local experts in the field of accounting, insurance, law, trusts and banking, this seminar will present valuable discussion on important topics for anyone to consider with their financial future in mind. Topics include:

Individual Retirement Accounts including distributions, beneficiaries and charitable donations, presented by Mike Fitzgerald, Certified Public Accountant for Scheffel Boyle.

presented by Mike Fitzgerald, Certified Public Accountant for Scheffel Boyle. Long Term Care Insurance , presented by Don Norton, Norton Insurance.

, presented by Don Norton, Norton Insurance. Law/Wills/Planned Giving , presented by Jeff Roberts, Roberts Law.

, presented by Jeff Roberts, Roberts Law. Trusts and Trust Companies, presented by Pat Heitzig, Trust Officer, retired.

Banking and Credit Scores, presented by Jim Hoefert, Jersey State Bank.

The public is encouraged to bring their financial planning questions for this panel of local professionals.

The program is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.osfsaintanthonys.org, and click on View Classes & Events. For more information call (618) 465-2264.

