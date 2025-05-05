ALTON – For the third consecutive time in the past 12 months, a metro east hospital with a 100-year health care ministry in the Riverbend region is celebrating national distinction for achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center again has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog, for the Spring 2025 reporting period. OSF Saint Anthony’s also received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group during the Fall 2024 and Spring 2024 reporting periods.

While receiving an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group is a very notable achievement in and of itself, especially no less than in three consecutive reporting periods, OSF Saint Anthony’s Spring 2025 “A” grade is also significant because:

No other hospital in the state of Illinois south of Quincy received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group

No other hospital in the greater metro St. Louis, MO, area on both sides of the Mississippi River received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group

Zach Yoder, MHA, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE , president, OSF Saint Anthony’s, emphasizes that the hospital receiving three consecutive “A” grades is further fact that patient safety is always at the forefront of patient care at OSF Saint Anthony’s. “This is by no means a small accomplishment. It takes a total mind set of being ‘all in’ from our physicians, nurses and staff of making the commitment - and then a daily demonstration of discipline - to providing the safest, high-quality care to those we serve every day,” says Yoder. “Receiving the highest grade from The Leapfrog Group for three consecutive reporting periods is validation of the diligent patient-centered work of our Mission Partners and we support the transparency about quality and safety that the Leapfrog grades provide. Our team at OSF Saint Anthony’s understands and embraces the need for continuous improvement. Our work is not and never will be finished. Our goal will continue to be receiving an ‘A’ grade because that’s what our patients in the Riverbend region expect and deserve.”

Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I extend my congratulations to OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To explore OSF Saint Anthony’s full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

# # #

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 17 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 17 hospitals – 11 acute care, five critical access, one continuing care – with 2,305 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs more than 26,000 Mission Partners across 160+ locations and includes OSF OnCall, the digital health operating entity which offers a hospital-at-home. Advances in health care transformation take place through OSF Innovation and OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the third largest pediatric hospital in Illinois, cares for our smallest patients. In addition, OSF has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade , Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

More like this: