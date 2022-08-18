OSF Saint Anthony’s Caring Circle Support Group.

ALTON - The Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for women with cancer will be held on Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to Noon, at OSF Moeller Cancer Center on the campus of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Held on the third Saturday of every month, the support group offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences. The group is facilitated by Karen Boyd, R.N., oncology nurse navigator, and Heather Chambers, R.M.A., breast health navigator, experienced cancer care professionals from OSF Saint Anthony’s.

For more information or to register, contact Karen Boyd at (618) 433-7609 or Heather Chambers at (618) 474-6791. To RSVP online, visit?osfsaintanthonys.org?and click on View Classes & Events.

