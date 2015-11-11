ALTON – Tickets are available for OSF Saint Anthony’s 56th Annual Snow Ball Dinner Dance, set for Saturday, November 21, in The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College. The black-tie optional event will be hosted by Mr. J. Thomas and Mrs. Robin Long. Sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation, this year’s event features entertainment by Galaxy.

Tickets for the Snow Ball are $100 per person with a complimentary cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner and a cash bar. Proceeds from the Snow Ball benefit OSF Saint Anthony’s commitment to furthering cancer services. As the area’s leader in oncology care, OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence offers IMRT radiation therapy, chemotherapy, nutritional assessments, patient navigation and family support.

Tom has been an attorney, businessman and philanthropist serving the Riverbend for the past 36 years. He is a practicing attorney for Sandberg, Phoenix & Von Gontard. Tom currently serves as the Chairman of the Community Planning and Economic Development Committee and the Attorney for the Village of Godfrey. In addition, he serves Madison County as a representative on the Southwestern Illinois Flood Prevention District Council and is on the Liberty Bank Board of Directors. Tom has served as president on the Board of Directors for: Saint Anthony’s Foundation, Lewis & Clark Community College Foundation, Southwestern Illinois Employers Association and River Bend Growth Association.

Robin currently serves as the Chairman of the Village of Godfrey Planning and Zoning Commission, and has worked for the Village of Godfrey Planning and Zoning Commission for the past 17 years. She also serves on the Community Relations Committee for OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation and the Beverly Farm Living Options Board of Directors. An avid fundraiser, Robin directs the benevolence ministry at Vaughn Hill Church of Christ and provides support and assistance for various local charity organizations.

The Long’s reside in Godfrey with their daughter, Emma. Tom has two adult daughters: Margaret Kohl, of Godfrey, and Dr. Erin Mays, of Raleigh, North Carolina.

As part of this year’s event, select premium themed baskets will be offered by members of the Snow Ball Committee; committee members include: Monica Bristow, Rebecca Biethman, Rene Butler, Sue Fitzgerald, Barb Hinson, Earline Hopkins, Jeana Hutchinson, Deb Kasten, Mary Jo Kratschmer, Patti Kratschmer, Robin Long, Erma Maloney, Lee McRaven, Liz Nelson, Arlene Osborne, Cherie Schmidt, Susie Sweetman, Diane Schuette and Betty Wuellner.

This year’s major sponsors (to date) include: Acropolis; Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.; Helmkamp Construction; Hult Marketing; Kane Mechanical; Lewis Rice, LLC; Mr. Ajay & Dr. Niru Pathak; Schumacher Group; Wegman Electric; Wells Fargo Advisors; Werts Welding; Clinical Radiologists, S.C.; Senator William Haine; Mr. & Mrs. Bob Howard; Intensivo LLC; Mr. & Mrs. Don Norton; Roberts Motors, Inc.; The Pioneer Newspaper; Mr. & Mrs. Mike Schuette; T&P Incentives; VOA; and WBGZ.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available; to make reservations for seating or sponsorship, call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 618-463-5168 or visit osfhealthcarefoundation.org/alton.

