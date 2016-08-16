OSF Saint Anthony's announces monthly meeting of Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – The monthly meeting of Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 and welcomes all women who have or have had cancer. A continental breakfast is provided. This month’s topic is: Sister to Sister — Words of Encouragement, Prayer, and Hope. WHAT: Caring Circle Cancer Support Group for Women Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! WHEN: Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m. to Noon WHERE: OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 East Fifth St., Suite 303, Alton RSVP: www.osfsaintanthonys.org, or (618) 463-5629 For more information contact Karen Boyd, R.N. at (618) 463-5629, or Heather Jones, R.M.A. at (618) 474-6791. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending