OSF Saint Anthony's Adds Orthopedic Surgeon To Specialty Services Roster
Maj. Erin R. Swan, MD, is accepting new patients.
ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center has bolstered its orthopedics specialty services program by adding a new orthopedic surgeon.
Major Erin R. Swan, M.D., an active-duty officer who currently serves in a similar role with the United States Air Force, stationed at Scott Air Force Base (Mascoutah, IL), is accepting new patients through OSF Saint Anthony’s orthopedics specialty services located in Suite 305 within the OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building (#2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton) on the hospital campus.
Dr. Swan sees patients 18 years and older - and appointments with Dr. Swan can be made by calling (618) 474-6595.
“The addition of Major Dr. Swan strengthens our orthopedic specialty services program by addressing a primary strategic initiative for OSF Saint Anthony’s here in the Riverbend region,” says Dennis Sands, M.D., chief medical officer, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “Major Dr. Swan believes in our patient-centered focus of improving patients’ quality of life and building self-confidence with individualized treatment options.”
Major Dr. Swan will provide a vast array of orthopedics care and treatment options for Riverbend region residents, including (but not limited to):
- Sports Orthopedics
- Rotator cuff injuries
- Tendinitis
- Frozen shoulder
- Bursitis
- Fractures
- Torn ligaments and tendons
- Dislocation
- Sprains and strains
- Torn cartilage
- ACL injuries
- Knee and elbow hyperextension
- Ankle injuries
- Shoulder replacement
- Carpal Tunnel and Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
- Trigger Finger
- Cortisone injections
- Juvenile cartilage transplants
- Foot and ankle trauma
- Fracture care
Dr. Swan completed her undergraduate education at Colorado Christian University by receiving a Bachelor of Science in biology in 2014. She then graduated from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in 2018 – which she then went on to complete an orthopaedic surgery residency at San Antonio Military Medical Center in 2023 while stationed at Ft. Sam Houston (TX).
During her time in medical school, Major Dr. Swan became a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force in 2015 recognized as a Distinguished Graduate of Commissioned Officer Training Class 15-04.
Dr. Swan is also a member of the medical roster at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital (St. Louis, MO).
Dr. Swan has published seven articles in various medical research publications (2015-2024) and is credited with a cumulative total of six research podium and poster presentations (2012-2021).
Dr. Swan holds professional memberships in the following organizations:
- American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine
- Arthroscopy Association of North America
- Society of Military Orthopaedic Surgeons
- American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
- Gold Humanism Honors Society
- Missouri State Medical Association
- American Medical Association
- American Medical Women’s Association
Additional information about OSF Saint Anthony’s can be obtained by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.
