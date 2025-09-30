Key takeaways:

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois, has achieved Magnet with Distinction status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The designation means patients can be certain they are getting the best nursing care.

Fewer than 8% of hospitals nationwide have achieved this honor.

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center has received its first-ever Magnet® Recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Most importantly, this recognition comes "with distinction," making OSF Saint Anthony’s the 46th hospital in the United States to be recognized with this award.

Magnet with Distinction™ recognizes hospitals based on quality patient care and nursing excellence. Fewer than 8% of hospitals in the U.S. have earned Magnet with Distinction status. Additionally, the Magnet with Distinction™ program was created as a special designation to "celebrate hospitals and health care organizations that exceed scoring thresholds required to earn Magnet designation."

Receiving the “Magnet with Distinction” honor is even more impressive in the following ways:

OSF Saint Anthony’s is one of only 47 hospitals internationally to have earned the "Magnet with Distinction" honor to recognize an "elite level" of performance, according to the ANCC.

OSF Saint Anthony’s is one of only seven hospitals in Illinois to receive “Magnet with Distinction” status, and the only hospital south of Champaign-Urbana to receive this specific designation.

OSF Saint Anthony’s is the only hospital in the greater St. Louis metro area on both sides of the Mississippi River to receive “Magnet with Distinction” status.

The ANCC Magnet Recognition Program recognizes health care organizations that demonstrate excellence in nursing philosophy and practice, leadership and adherence to national standards for improving patient care. Hospitals undergo a rigorous evaluation that includes extensive interviews and review of nursing services, clinical outcomes and patient care.

OSF Saint Anthony’s was lauded as an exemplar in 14 distinct areas of care as being documented by outpacing national standards in the following:

Nursing satisfaction from employee satisfaction survey scores

Inpatient nurse sensitive indicators for falls with injury

Inpatient nurse sensitive indicators for hospital-acquired injuries

Inpatient nurse sensitive indicators for catheter associated urinary tract infections

Inpatient nurse sensitive indicators for central line associate blood infection

Ambulatory nurse sensitive quality indicators for emergency department time from arrival to departure

Ambulatory nurse sensitive quality indicators for emergency department to transfer of behavioral health patients

Inpatient patient experience scores for careful listening

Inpatient patient experience scores for patient education

Inpatient patient experience scores for responsiveness

Inpatient patient experience scores for safety

Ambulatory care patient experience scores for pain

Ambulatory care patient experience scores for patient education

Ambulatory care patient experience scores for safety

“We went well above, and we’re raising the bar,” says Charlotte R. Liley, DNP, CNL, director of professional practice and nursing operations. “We couldn't do this without all of the nursing staff being on board and being involved in the care of our patients.”

Liley credits the hospital’s “professional practice model” and “transformational leadership” as two reasons why this status was achieved.

Nurses at OSF St. Anthony’s can “practice at the top of their license,” added Lisa Schepers, DNP, MBA, RN, NE-BC, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. Schepers notes that while Mission Partners (i.e. employees) are celebrating this milestone achievement, they are also already looking ahead to the next application window to maintain the “Magnet with Distinction” status.

“As soon as you get the designation, the clock starts for your next one,” Schepers says. “It’s every four years. You don’t just get it and keep it. Every four years, we will have to meet the same criteria, and then they do change the criteria. We’re already looking at, what are we doing now, what do we need to add, what do we need to shore up so that we can continue this road?”

Schepers adds that this recognition should mean a lot to the Riverbend region, as residents can trust OSF St. Anthony’s to take care of them. “Riverbend residents should feel amazing and proud that OSF Saint Anthony’s represents them in their community. Also, they should feel secure in the knowledge that when they come to OSF St. Anthony’s, they are going to get the highest level of care. Their outcomes are going to be better because the nurses are so engaged, and the nurses have demonstrated this high level of performance.”

The decision to seek and begin work on achieving Magnet status began in 2022. OSF Saint Anthony’s recognition ensures Magnet designation through 2029.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 17 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 17 hospitals – 11 acute care, five critical access, one continuing care – with 2,305 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs more than 26,000 Mission Partners across 160+ locations and includes OSF OnCall, the digital health operating entity which offers a hospital-at-home. Advances in health care transformation take place through OSF Innovation and OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the third largest pediatric hospital in Illinois, cares for our smallest patients. In addition, OSF has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org.

About the ANCC Magnet Recognition

The ANCC Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. To achieve Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a thorough and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leaders and staff members. This process includes an electronic application, written documentation with more than 80 unique standards, an on-site visit and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition®.

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to healthcare organizations and their communities, such as higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication and higher job satisfaction among nurses.

