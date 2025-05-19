Our Daily Show Interview! National Women's Health Week: Osteoporosis

ALTON – Osteoporosis can significantly affect women’s health, but local health officials are highlighting preventative measures and more during National Women’s Health Week.

Frances Young, Director of OSF Rehabilitation Services in Alton, shared her osteoporosis expertise on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com for National Women’s Health Week from May 11-17, 2025.

Young described osteoporosis as a disease in which one’s bones become “brittle and weak.” She said that while osteoporosis can affect both men and women, it’s more commonly found in women. And while it’s mostly seen in patients ages 50 and older, she said bone deterioration starts outpacing bone growth past age 30 – underscoring the need to take preventative action early on.

“If you can start exercise at an early age, that can help to prevent it,” Young said. “At an older age, [exercise] can help to slow the progression of the disease.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Though prevention is critically important, another vital step is detection. Young noted those with osteoporosis often don’t experience symptoms at first, other than possible mild back pain – most only learn they have it after getting tested by their doctor. She said doctors will routinely test for osteoporosis at about age 50, which usually involves a DEXA scan of the bones to test for bone density.

The precusor to osteoporosis is known as “osteopenia,” a key term to listen for when testing for osteoperosis. Young said osteopenia serves as a warning sign that while one’s bones may not be as weak or brittle as someone with full-on osteoporosis, the process is officially underway.

Young said that for those with osteoporosis, improving their posture should be a key point of their exercise routine to avoid developing a “forward bend” posture. Other key goals when exercising should include fall prevention; not only are those with osteoporosis more prone to falls, but Young said their bones tend to break more easily when they do fall. Flexibility, including joint flexibility, and overall strength are other critical focus points for a beneficial exercise session.

To exercise safely, Young said to start with low numbers of reps and short exercise times before gradually increasing both with practice; adding weight is beneficial when and if possible. She also said to avoid excessive twisting or bending, as that could put stress on the spine and possibly cause a compression fracture.

Osteoporosis isn’t extremely commonly seen at OSF, according to Young. While it’s more commonly seen in women, it tends to affect women of white and Asian ethnicities more often – as well as those with smaller bone frames, as they have less bone mass to start with. Regardless, everyone is encouraged to take preventative measures during National Women’s Health Week and every week.

For more information and insights into osteoporosis, see the full interview with Young at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: