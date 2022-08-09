OSF Offers Fun, STEAM Activities At State Fair In Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD - The State Fair in Springfield is showcasing Illinois as a place where innovation happens everywhere, and visitors will be able to see that on display at the Tech Prairie STEAM Expo in the air-conditioned Orr Building on the fairgrounds. OSF Innovation will once again be there – August 17-21– with short STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) activities and demonstrations that’ll wow children of all ages.

At the OSF Innovation Jump STEAM booth, visitors will receive a passport to encourage them to take advantage of interactive STEAM activities that highlight multiple careers in medicine. Today, there are opportunities to join the medical field in a variety of ways, including as a bioengineer, medical illustrator, app designer and many more. Jump STEAM educators will share the possibilities through highly-interactive activities. Admission for kids 12 and under is free all week long!

Article continues after sponsor message

At the State Fair, children will be able to receive free STEAM quick kits that include a variety of STEAM activities that can be done at the booth, such as:

Putting a skeleton together

Learning how to take a pulse

Experimenting with smell and taste

Exploring the brain while making a "brain cap"

Kids can also experience:

3D imaging and segmentation: Use our interactive app to learn more about the process of turning medical scans into 3D models.

3D heart monitor: See our digital 3D heart!

Quest VR and health care careers: Engage in interactive experiences showcasing health careers in virtual reality (VR) and more!

Prize Wheel: Spin the wheel to earn a STEAM related prize.

The Jump STEAM booth will be part of the STEAM Expo in the Orr Building, an event space with restrooms, easy parking and access to trams that can take you to other fair exhibits. The STEAM Expo will also host an underwater robot demonstration, drone racing and an e-sports competition.

Here is a complete list of the STEAM-related events each day and a map to locate the Orr Building.

More like this: