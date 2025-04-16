ALTON – The statistics surrounding the incidence rate of lung cancer – nationally, state-wide, and locally – can literally take your breath away.

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI):

The United States lung cancer rates are 53.1/100,000 people

The Illinois state average is 58.3/100,000 people

When looking at statistics on a more local level, four (4) counties in and around the Riverbend region can be found in the top 40 within the state:

Green County ranks 13th highest out of 102 counties at 89.3/100,000 people

Macoupin Ranks 18th highest at 86.6 cases/100,000 people

Jersey County ranks 35th highest at 77.3/100,000 people

Madison County ranks 39th highest at 76.8/100,000 people

“These statistics alone indicate that residents of these four counties are located in areas with a significantly higher rate of lung cancer compared to the United States and state of Illinois averages,” says Angela Halliday, Director of Oncology Services, at OSF Moeller Cancer Center in Alton (2200 Central Avenue).

Knowing that early detection increases the survivability rate for diagnosed lung cancer patients, OSF Moeller Cancer Center is introducing the only provider-led low-dose CT lung cancer screening clinic in and around the immediate Riverbend region. “While our new low-dose CT clinic is the only one of its kind locally, it’s also one of a small number of provider-led low-dose CT clinics available in the country,” says Halliday.

Another unique aspect of OSF Moeller Cancer Center’s new low-dose CT screening clinic is that it accepts self-referrals – meaning that patients don’t need a specific referral order from their primary care provider to have a lung cancer screening conducted.

OSF Moeller Cancer Center’s low-dose CT lung cancer screening clinic will be led by Brandy Baxley, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, and Dana Matesa, RN.

Ms. Baxley, serving in an advanced practitioner nurse role, has been an oncology services Mission Partner at OSF Moeller Cancer Center for the past six (6) years and possesses a total of 10 years of nursing experience.

Ms. Matesa brings eight (8) total years of oncology services nursing experience – the last five (5) at OSF Moeller Cancer Center – to her role as cancer care coordinator.

“What patients can expect is that their lung screening results will be reviewed by Dana and Brandy – who both have specialized training in the screening and diagnosis of cancer. This includes any actionable incidental findings that are not in the lungs that may be found from the lung screening, such as thyroid, kidney, and breast nodules,” says Halliday. “We will be able to provide a streamlined and rapid pathway for patient communication on results and recommended follow-up, so they receive answers to their concerns quickly. This decreases the time a patient has to wait for results.”

The OSF Moeller Cancer Center team will be able to quickly manage the results utilizing “real time” reports so there is not a delay in receiving the results. Baxley and Matesa will review all screening reports and will provide recommended follow-up action plans quickly.

Whether a patient self-refers or receives a referral order from their primary care provider, the first visit to the low-dose CT lung cancer screening clinic starts with a meeting with the patient to develop an initial patient profile, and then if the patient would like to have a low-dose CT screening ordered, Matesa will schedule an in-person, telephone, or video visit with Baxley to discuss the screening, answer questions, and then order the screening if the patient qualifies – this process demonstrates the shared decision-making philosophy of the OSF Moeller Cancer Center team.

To learn more about the low-dose CT clinic and whether a patient qualifies, contact Dana Matesa at (618) 433-7607.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the only recommended screening test for lung cancer is low-dose computed tomography (also called a low-dose CT scan, or LDCT).

During an LDCT scan, a patient lies on a table, and an x-ray machine uses a low dose (amount) of radiation to make detailed images of the lungs. The scan only takes a few minutes and is not painful.

The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends yearly lung cancer screening with LDCT for people who:

Have a 20 pack-year or more smoking history, and

Smoke now or have quit within the past 15 years, and

Are between 50 and 80 years old.

According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer screening rates remain low among those at high risk. Nationally, in 2022, only 16.0% of those at high risk were screened.

Lung cancer (both small cell and non-small cell) is the second most common cancer in both men and women in the United States:

The most common cancer in women is breast

The most common cancer in men is prostate cancer

However, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the Unites States. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined.

The American Cancer Society’s (ACS) estimates for lung cancer in the US for 2025 are:

About 226,650 new cases of lung cancer (110,680 in men and 115,970 in women)

About 124,730 deaths from lung cancer (64,190 in men and 60,540 in women

The number of new lung cancer cases continues to decrease, partly because more people are quitting smoking (or not starting). This is because smoking is the number one contributing factor to lung cancer.

The number of deaths from lung cancer has decreased due to fewer people smoking and advances in early detection and treatment.

According to the CDC, in the United States, cigarette smoking is linked to about 80% to 90% of lung cancer deaths. Using other tobacco products such as cigars or pipes also increases the risk of lung cancer.

The American Lung Society says screenings are used to detect lung cancer early, when it is more likely to be curable. If lung cancer is caught before it spreads, the likelihood of surviving five (5) years or more improves to 64 percent.

Low dose computed tomography (LDCT) for those at high risk for lung cancer can help detect it earlier and has been shown to reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20%.

More information on the oncology services offered through the OSF Moeller Cancer Center can be obtained by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

