ALTON – OSF Medical Group-Podiatric Surgery is pleased to welcome Dr. Kyle Wilmes, Doctor of Podiatric Medicine to the staff.

Dr. Wilmes specializes in general podiatric services including bunions, foot and ankle surgery, fracture care, hammer toes, diabetic foot care, sports medicine and sports related injuries, plantar fasciitis and wound care. Additionally, he has specialized training in fore-foot and mid-foot podiatry as well as heel and ankle reconstructive procedures.

Dr. Wilmes received his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from Barry University, Miami Shores, Florida with an Internship and Residency at Western Reserve Health Education, Youngstown, Ohio. He is also an Associate of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association.

A native of Maryville, Missouri, Dr. Wilmes pursued a medical career because of his desire to help others. “I was introduced to Podiatry through care family members diagnosed with diabetes received. While earning my Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia, I had the opportunity to shadow a couple of podiatrists in college and experience the combination of seeing patients in a clinical setting and in surgery. Medicine offered an opportunity to provide a connection to others during a time when many people feel isolated,” Dr. Wilmes stated. “It’s rewarding to be able to provide a tangible solution to those in need.”

Dr. Wilmes will see patients at OSF Medical Group-Podiatric Surgery, Third Floor at #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton. New patient appointments can be made by calling OSF Medical Group-Podiatric Surgery at (618) 463-0227.

