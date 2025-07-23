ALTON – Early last year, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the 2024 National Diabetes Statistics Report. This report estimated that, as of 2021, more than 38.4 million people of all ages – or 11.6% of the U.S. population – had diabetes. With this number expected to continue climbing, the role of nurse-delivered diabetes education will become even more important for patient’s long-term success.

OSF Medical Group – Diabetes and Endocrinology (Alton) is introducing its diabetes education program, led by Jennifer Adcock, RN, BSN, CDCES (certified diabetes care & education specialist). Jennifer has been an OSF Mission Partner (i.e. employee) for the last nine (9) years and worked in the OSF Medical Group - Diabetes and Endocrinology office since 2017.

Adcock says how patients living with diabetes can benefit from her diabetes education program is through her personalized approach. “Diabetes education is not one-size-fits-all. It is tailored to the patient's needs, goals, and lifestyle,” she says. “Patients learn about diabetes, its complications, and how to manage it through healthy eating, physical activity, medication management, and blood sugar monitoring. Diabetes education helps individuals develop healthy coping mechanisms and emotional well-being related to living with diabetes.”

Benefits for patients participating in this new diabetes education program include (but not limited to):

Better blood sugar control: Certified nurse-led diabetes education can help individuals manage their blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of long-term complications.

Reduced risk of complications: By learning to manage their diabetes effectively, patients can lower their risk of developing serious complications like heart disease, kidney disease, and nerve damage – thereby empowering patients with diabetes to live healthier, more active lives.

Reduced healthcare costs: By preventing or delaying complications, diabetes education can potentially lower healthcare costs associated with diabetes.

“Diabetes education is not a one-time event. It's an ongoing process that provides support and guidance as individuals navigate the challenges of living with diabetes,” Adcock says. “Research shows that diabetes education can lead to better blood sugar control, reduced risk of complications, and improved overall health outcomes.”

Diabetes is one of the most pervasive chronic health conditions worldwide. According to recent statistics, over 463 million adults are living with diabetes globally, and this number is projected to rise to 700 million by 2045. In the United States alone, more than 38 million people have diabetes, with an additional 88 million adults at risk due to prediabetes. The increasing prevalence of diabetes underscores the urgent need for specialized care and education to manage and prevent this condition.

More information on the OSF Medical Group’s new diabetes education program can be obtained by calling (618) 474-1099 or stopping by the office located at 2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 305, in Alton.

