

ALTON – OSF Medical Group in Alton is pleased to announce the addition of a second cardiology nurse practitioner to its staff to better serve the ever-increasing demand of cardiology needs of Riverbend region residents.

Margy Goetten, NP, RN, MSN, BSN, is accepting new cardiology patients to ensure continued access for patients in need of cardiology care at OSF Medical Group - Cardiology, located at OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building, Suite 305, #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, in Alton. Goetten will see patients Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Ms. Goetten, NP, offers her patients a variety of specialty cardiology services encompassing (but not limited to):

Chest pain

Hypertension

High cholesterol

Heart failure

Coronary artery disease

Hyperlipidemia

Atrial fibrillation

Article continues after sponsor message

Goetten’s cardiology clinical experience also includes:

High acuity cardiovascular surgery patient care management

Assess and care management for cardiothoracic surgery and interventional cardiovascular patients

“My passion for medicine stems from a lifelong fascination with the human body and a desire to help people,” says Goetten. “Specializing in cardiology was a natural choice after working as a bedside nurse in a step-down unit and cardiovascular ICU, where she saw firsthand how treatments and interventions can greatly improve the lives of patients.”

Her education record began by receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (summa cum laude) from Southeast Missouri State University (Cape Girardeau, MO) in 2019. Margy then completed requirements for a Master of Science in Nursing from Saint Louis University (St. Louis, MO) in 2023.

Goetten has acquired more than four-and-a-half years of professional nursing experience through employment with:

SSM Health DePaul Health Center (2020-2021)

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital (2021-2022)

Jersey (IL) Community Hospital (2022-2024)

BJC Medical Group (Alton, IL; 2024)

New or existing cardiology patient appointments for Margy Goetten, NP, can be made by calling (618) 474-6277.

