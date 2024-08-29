ALTON - OSF Home Health at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2023 calendar year.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate home care services.,” says Christie S. Kamp, RN, BSN, CRRN, Manager, Alton Home Health Care and Hospice, OSF HealthCare.

The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge home health providers who consistently deliver high-quality service to patients. The 2023 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,200 home health providers. With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is uniquely positioned to identify and recognize organizations that prioritize and excel in patient satisfaction.

SHPBest award recipients are determined by ranking the overall score for all SHP HHCAHPS clients. The provider with the best Overall Score in the SHP database receives the Best-of-the-Best Award.

Providers that rank in the top 5% receive the Premier Performer award. Providers that rank in the top 20% receive the Superior Performer award. In addition, all award recipients must have scored better than or equal to the SHP national average for the period for each of the 5 publicly reported domains.

More information on the annual SHPBest™ award program can be obtained by visiting www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps/.



AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 16 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access, 1 transitional care - with 2,131 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners across 150+ locations; has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. In 2020, OSF OnCall was established, a digital health operating unit, including a hospital-at-home. OSF OnCall delivers care and services when, where and how patients prefer to receive them. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org/.