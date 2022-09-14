ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Alton and surrounding areas.

The addition of Deena Brown, APRN, on September 18 will ensure increased access for patients in need of primary care at OSF Medical Group, 2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Ste. 205.

Brown joins the care team of Dr. Shawn Fry at OSF Medical Group and offers a number of services but is particularly passionate about women’s health.

She received a Bachelor of Science from McKendree University and Master of Science degree from Chamberlain College of Nursing. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner.

Patient appointments for primary care with Brown can be made by calling (618) 462-2222.

About OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, CMS 4-Star Rating, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

