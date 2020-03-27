PEORIA – OSF HealthCare has launched a Pandemic Response Fundraising campaign to ensure it is successful in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. OSF has taken unprecedented measures to respond to the outbreak, including the launch of digital solutions that can educate and screen individuals for the virus at home.

“We know it’s going to take a team effort to ensure that we have every resource available for our communities to stay ahead of COVID-19,” said Bob Sehring, Chief Executive Officer, OSF HealthCare. “Together we can face this virus with innovation, courage and faith – knowing The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis are praying daily for every one of us.”

OSF HealthCare is using the power of crowdsourcing to fund current and innovative models of care. The goal is to be able to respond to those who are suffering from the virus while still maintaining the ability to care for those coming into the organization’s health care facilities with other serious conditions. OSF HealthCare also wants to keep members of the care team safe so they can continue providing care.

“There are many people out there asking how they can help during this difficult time,” said Tom Hammerton, President, OSF HealthCare Foundation. “We wanted to give them an easy way to make a difference for those we serve and our Mission Partners bravely working each day against the virus.”

The Pandemic Response Fundraising campaign offers the public three projects they can fund:

Pandemic Digital Response Hub: Supports a multi-pronged effort using digital and mobile technology to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This includes the ability to treat patients in their homes with the same level of care and expertise they would get in a more traditional hospital setting.

Supports a multi-pronged effort using digital and mobile technology to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This includes the ability to treat patients in their homes with the same level of care and expertise they would get in a more traditional hospital setting. Pandemic Health Workers (PHWs): Support deploying PHWs outside the wall of OSF HealthCare to care for individuals in their own homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes specialized training, the purchase of mobile health equipment and transportation.

Support deploying PHWs outside the wall of OSF HealthCare to care for individuals in their own homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes specialized training, the purchase of mobile health equipment and transportation. Crisis Support: Provides general relief directly to OSF HealthCare Mission Partner (employees) who are on the front lines and continue to face novel coronavirus (COVID-19) daily. This includes child-care assistance and securing more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

People can access the OSF HealthCare Pandemic Response Fundraising page at https://www.osfhealthcare.org/innovation/funding/

About OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare employs more than 23,600 Mission Partners in 147 locations, including 14 hospitals – ten acute care, four critical access – with 2,097 licensed beds, and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. The OSF HealthCare physician network employs more than 1,500 primary care, specialist and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare, through OSF Home Care Services, operates an extensive network of home health and hospice services. It also owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. More at https://www.osfhealthcare.org.

OSF Innovation, launched in 2016, is the overall umbrella initiative for the planning, structure, goals, and services OSF HealthCare uses to innovate for the improvement and transformation of health care. More information at www.osfinnovation.org

