ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to welcome Raman Kumar, M.D. to its staff.

Specializing in General Surgery, Dr. Kumar cares for patients with Anorectal Disease, Colon Cancer, Colonoscopy, Gallbladder Disease, Hemorrhoids, Hernia Repair, and Minimally Invasive Surgery.

“While a surgeon with a strong background in the treatment of colorectal disease, Dr. Kumar also strongly believes in the importance of caring for the whole person,” says Ajay Pathak, President and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Dr. Kumar exemplifies the Mission of OSF HealthCare to ‘Serve with the Greatest Care and Love’, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Riverbend community.”

Dr. Kumar received his medical degree from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska. He completed a Surgery Residency at Akron Children's Hospital, Akron, Ohio in 2010, and a Fellowship in Colon and Rectal Surgery at St. Mark’s Hospital, Salt Lake City, UT, in 2011. He is Board Certified with the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery, and with the American Board of Surgery.

Dr. Kumar is welcoming new patients to his office located at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 305, Alton, IL. Appointments can be made by calling his office at (618) 465-9024.

