ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to add a new clinical psychologist to its staff to better serve the Alton community and surrounding areas.

The addition of Ari Lakritz, PsyD, ensures increased access for patients in need of behavioral health and psychological testing services at the OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center – Psychological Services office at 1 Saint Anthony’s Way in Alton.

In addition to providing clinical assessment and outpatient therapy treatment, Dr. Lakritz will provide psychological testing for diagnoses that include ADHD, chronic pain and cognitive impairments including dementia, post stroke, concussion and IQ testing/learning disabilities.

Dr. Lakritz received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Yeshiva University in New York, and he received both a Master of Arts and Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology from William Paterson University. Dr. Lakritz interned with Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital in New Jersey where he most recently served as a clinical psychologist.

Patient appointments for psychological services with Dr. Lakritz can be made by calling (618) 474-6240, or referring providers can fax their referrals for psychological testing to (618) 474-6242.

