ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will host Girls Night Out, on Thursday, October 24 from 4-8 p.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton.

“This annual event open to the public is organized to raise awareness and encourage those you love over the age of 40 to have an annual screening mammogram,” said Heather Jones, Certified Breast Health Navigator.

Vendors include Faith’s Fabulous Bling Jewelry, Madison County Health Department, and Roberta’s Wig and Bra Shop. Walgreen’s Beauty Consultants will be offering complimentary hand massages and make up consultations and Rosa Renner will have a photo booth available for pictures from the event.

Refreshments will be provided and small groups will also have an opportunity for a personalized tour of the newly opened OSF Moeller Cancer Center. OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center gift shop will also be offering a complimentary coupon for ladies attending Girls Night Out.

A limited number of screening mammogram appointments will be available during Girls Night Out. To schedule your appointment, please call Heather Jones, Certified Breast Health Navigator at (618) 474-6791.

