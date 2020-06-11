ALTON - Ajay Pathak, president of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, has accepted a new leadership position with Mercy, a not-for-profit Catholic health care organization located within Greater St. Louis. Pathak’s last day at OSF Saint Anthony’s will be July 2.

Pathak has served as president of OSF Saint Anthony’s for the past five years. Most recently, he guided the opening of the OSF Moeller Cancer Center. He also advanced the expansion of care in the Riverbend by adding a new primary care practice and an OSF PromptCare in Godfrey.

Under Pathak’s leadership, OSF Saint Anthony’s received several successive Grade ‘A’ safety ratings by The Leapfrog Group, a national organization that evaluates and rates patient safety. Pathak’s tenure with OSF HealthCare began in 2009. He served other leadership roles within OSF before becoming Saint Anthony’s president.

Sister M. Mikela Meidl, F.S.G.M., Executive Vice President, OSF HealthCare, will be serving as Interim President for OSF Saint Anthony’s. Sister M. Mikela is on the OSF HealthCare Board of Directors and has been stationed and working at the executive level of OSF HealthCare in Peoria since Saint Anthony’s merger into OSF HealthCare in 2014. Prior to the merger, Sister was the CEO and President of Saint Anthony’s.

“I am excited to be returning to the Riverbend during this time,” Sister M. Mikela. “God has given us the blessing of a great team at OSF Saint Anthony’s. Partnering with our Community Advisory Board, Foundation Council, and local organizations to understand and care for our community have allowed us to serve with the greatest care and love.”

