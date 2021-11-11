ALTON – The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization for patient safety and quality, released its fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grades today, assigning "A" through "F" letter grades to 2,901 general acute-care hospitals in the U.S. for patient safety performance.

This year, the list represents the largest set of hospitals ever graded. OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, Illinois, received an “A” grade for safety and quality, a distinction achieved by only 32% of all hospitals across the country. In fact, OSF Saint Anthony’s historically has been and currently is the only hospital in the Riverbend to receive the “A” safety rating.

The evaluation of hospitals took into consideration a variety of safety and quality-related criteria, including effective leadership and a staff that works together to avoid errors. For the first time, hospitals were also graded on post-operative sepsis, kidney injury, and blood leakage.

“It is remarkable that despite all the challenges facing rural hospitals and during a global pandemic, the dedicated Mission Partners (employees) at OSF Saint Anthony’s have consistently provided safe and exceptional care to everyone who comes to us,” said Jerry Rumph, hospital president. “That doesn’t happen by accident, but by a deliberate, daily commitment to best practices and safety protocols that allow us to maintain excellence in outcomes and safety, while providing an experience that reveals our Mission of serving with the greatest care and love.”

In addition, OSF Saint Anthony’s is rated a “4-star” Star hospital by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. And the hospital has achieved a Gold Plus Quality Award from the American Heart Association for stroke care, and their stroke program is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for accreditation of health care organizations. The OSF Moeller Cancer Center is fully accredited by the Commission on Cancer from the American College of Surgeons.

“We continue to be fully committed to achieving the highest level of accreditations and continue to provide exceptional quality and compassionate care to all who come to OSF Saint Anthony’s in need of help,” Rumph said.

OSF Saint Anthony’s joins two other OSF HealthCare hospitals in achieving an “A” safety grade. To see the full grade report of all eligible OSF facilities, visit http://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/.

