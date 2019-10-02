ALTON - Combining modalities to support the best decision making for treatment, a new $2.6 million state-of-the-art catheterization lab was dedicated at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center.

The lab will provide the highest level of diagnostic imaging for OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony patients. Also, its larger size will allow for more complex cases.

As the heart leader in procedures, in Rockford and northwestern Illinois, OSF HealthCare is proud to offer the best in comprehensive heart and vascular services, the best in clinical practices and technology, and the best Mission Partners who provide the greatest care and love every day for our patients and their loved ones, says Suzanne Fischer, Vice President, Ambulatory and Procedural Services.

It is a Philips hybrid lab configuration and is the first installation of its kind in Illinois and one of only 15 installed to date worldwide.

“Every detail has been carefully planned with the patient in mind,” says Shawn Wagner, Vice President of OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute. “This lab will provide thousands of Rockford area residents with access to the most advanced cardiac imaging and treatment technology, right here, close to home.”

