ALTON - OSF HealthCare has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers for 2020. The awards list was announced on August 24, 2020, and can currently beviewed on the Forbes website.

OSF HealthCare employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners (employees) in 145 locations, including 14 hospitals throughout Illinois and Michigan.

CEO Bob Sehring says the recognition is a reflection of the efforts by OSF HealthCare leaders and Mission Partners to provide a safe, healthy and productive work environment, based on mutual trust and respect.

“To receive recognition from Forbes as a best-in-state employer is extremely rewarding,” said Bob Sehring, CEO, OSF HealthCare. “This is a testament to the work members of our leadership team put in, connecting with our Mission Partners to ensure that they know how much they are valued as we all carry out the Sisters’ Mission to serve with the greatest care and love.”

To come up with the list, Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to survey more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 500 employees in their U.S. operations. The online panels were then evaluated on a state level.

Article continues after sponsor message

Participants were asked about an employer’s atmosphere and development, company image, working conditions, salaries and wages, and diversity.

About OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare employs more than 23,600 Mission Partners in 147 locations, including 14 hospitals – 10 acute care, four critical access – with 2,097 licensed beds, and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. The OSF HealthCare physician network employs more than 1,500 primary care, specialist and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare, through OSF Home Care Services, operates an extensive network of home health and hospice services. It also owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. More at osfhealthcare.org.

More like this: