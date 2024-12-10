PEORIA – Sister Agnes Joseph Williams, O.S.F., chairperson of OSF Healthcare Ministries, has announced that Bob Sehring, chief executive officer, has shared his intention to retire in April of 2026. To facilitate a smooth transition, Michelle Conger will assume the role of president of OSF HealthCare on January 1, 2025, and will then succeed Sehring as chief executive officer when he retires.

“It is with deep gratitude that we honor Bob’s extraordinary contributions to OSF HealthCare. Under his leadership, our Ministry has achieved remarkable milestones, including strategic growth through mergers and acquisitions serving 17 communities with hospitals, providing care for more than 1 million patients this past year, demonstrating strong leadership through the pandemic and the post impacts on our health system, advancements in oncology services including the opening of the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria earlier this year, and an unwavering commitment to rural health care,” said Sister Agnes Joseph.

“Michelle’s impact on our Ministry has been wide-reaching including leading strategic and innovative approaches to keeping OSF at the forefront of the changes in providing health care for our communities. Her leadership and dedication to operational excellence will ensure the continued success of our Ministry.”

Sehring joined OSF in 2002 as vice president for Business Support Services for OSF HealthPlans, Inc. He was promoted to chief executive officer of that organization in 2004. In 2013, Bob was appointed chief Ministry Services officer before being named chief executive officer of the Central Region for OSF HealthCare in 2015. He became CEO of the Ministry in 2017.

“Serving the sacred Ministry of OSF HealthCare has been a deep blessing in my life. The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis have long served as a touchstone for me, and all Mission Partners (employees), that ensures we strive to serve every person with the greatest care and love,” said Sehring. “Looking to the future, I have the utmost confidence that Michelle will lead the Ministry with a focus on doing what is best for our patients by providing compassionate and advanced care to our communities for years to come.”

Conger began her career at OSF in 1993 in a clinical capacity and as a 6 Sigma Black Belt at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She has been the chief strategy officer since 2010 and chief executive officer of OSF OnCall Digital Health since 2018. Conger has led the digital strategy for OSF to produce new and innovative virtual care models to drive transformation and achieve excellence which is recognized throughout the health care industry.

“I am truly honored for the trust the Sisters and Bob are placing in me as the next CEO for our Ministry,” Conger shared. “OSF HealthCare has flourished under Bob’s leadership, and I look forward to our continued collaboration to advance health care for the communities we serve. Health care continues to evolve, and we will prioritize ensuring OSF is a leader in meeting the expectations of our patients and advances in clinical excellence.”

