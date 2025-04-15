Our Daily Show Interview! OSF: Dr. Dennis Sands- Cervical Cancer

ALTON - Cervical cancer is a concern for anyone with a cervix, but fortunately, it’s possible to detect and treat it early.

Dr. Dennis Sands, Chief Medical Officer with OSF Healthcare, recently stopped by “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello to talk about cervical cancer. Sands explained that most cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection that can be easily detected in a pap smear.

“One of the great things about finding that or making that discovery is we’re able to just simply do a pap smear, which is a screening test,” he said. “The main thing is just if people get their paps like they need to, then they’re able to catch the precursor lesions, which are caused by the HPV virus, and then we’re able to treat them before they actually ever develop cervical cancer.”

Sands explained that the pap smear is a “super sensitive” screening that only needs to be done every three to five years. If the pap smear detects HPV, the patient will undergo a colposcopy, where the doctor examines the cervix under a high-powered microscope and applies acetic acid to the lesions. If any part of the cervix lights up, then the doctor will likely take a biopsy to get a “definitive” answer.

The HPV vaccine was developed in recent years to mitigate the risk of contracting HPV. The vaccine is protective against about 90% of HPV viruses. Because of this vaccine and because most people do receive regular pap smears, there are only about 14,000 cases of cervical cancer in the U.S. per year.

However, Sands emphasized that it’s still “very real” and a major concern for patients between ages 35 and 44, who are most likely to receive a cervical cancer diagnosis. He emphasized the importance of regular pap smears.

“The beauty of that is that with the molecular screening, the paps and the colposcopies, we’re able to catch and treat these things before they ever develop into cervical cancer,” he said. “You worry about folks that don’t get the screening done because those are the ones that do sometimes come in with the cervical cancer.”

Sands sometimes sees people who haven’t received a pap smear in five or ten years. These folks might present with vaginal bleeding, discharge, pain during intercourse, post-coital bleeding or other symptoms.

If it is determined that the patient has cervical cancer, the OSF team will work together to treat it. Radiation or hysterectomies are often effective treatments for cervical cancer.

But Sands noted that the cervix is located near the kidneys, and if the cancer metastasizes, it can cause serious issues. This is why early detection and regular pap smears are important.

You can also mitigate your risk of contracting HPV and developing cervical cancer by getting the HPV vaccine at a young age and practicing safe sex. People under age 30 have immune systems that often fight off HPV, but those above age 35 are more likely to develop cervical cancer.

No matter how old you are, if you’re sexually active, Sands recommends regular pap smears and talking to your gynecologist about these risks. He encourages patients to prioritize these exams and screenings.

“These things can get really serious if you don’t catch them or treat them,” he added. “It’s just so sad when that happens because really all those patients needed to do is keep up with routine screenings for pap smears.”

For more information about OSF Healthcare, including how to schedule an appointment, visit their official website at OSFHealthcare.org or call 618-462-2222.

