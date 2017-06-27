PEORIA - U.S. News & World Report has ranked OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois in two specialties in the new 2017-18 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois ranked 29th in Pediatric Urology and 49th in Neonatology. This marks the third time in four years Pediatric Urology has been ranked, moving up seven spots nationally. This is the first time Neonatology has made this prestigious list.

“I am proud of the work we do here day in and day out. This recognition is an acknowledgement of the commitment to providing excellent care for children and families that our clinicians strive for on a daily basis,” said Kelly Nierstedt, President, OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. “It takes a dedicated team working across multiple specialties to provide this level of care to the children who come to us in need. I congratulate them all.”

U.S. News introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families find the best medical care for their children. They are the only comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric centers.

The 11th annual rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties. 187 facilities were surveyed for the 2017-18 rankings, with only 82 of them ranking among the top 50 in at least one specialty.

The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology considers clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery and compliance with "best practices.”

This year’s rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2018.” Visit Best Children’s Hospitals for the complete rankings.

Learn more about the OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois specialties and rankings at www.childrenshospitalofillinois.org/usnews.

OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois, located in Peoria, IL, is the third largest pediatric hospital in Illinois and the only full service tertiary hospital for kids downstate. With 136 beds and more than 115 pediatric subspecialists, OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois cares for more children in Illinois than any hospital outside of Chicago. Formally established as a pediatric hospital within the walls of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in 1990, Children's Hospital has over 7,000 admissions; 2,500 newborn deliveries, and 18,000 emergency department visits each year.

