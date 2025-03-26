PEORIA – OSF HealthCare has once again been recognized by Fortune as one of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2025. OSF first received this distinction in 2023.



This ranking is highly competitive, with only the top 300 companies selected from thousands analyzed. Winners were determined by Fortune and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, through a rigorous evaluation process that included a survey of 40,000 U.S. employees and 2,500 industry experts, as well as patient data and expert advisory board reviews. Organizations were assessed in three key areas: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture.

Of the 300 U.S. companies with the highest score awarded by Fortune as America’s Most Innovative Companies 2025 OSF was rated at 264 overall with an improvement in its culture (249) and process (202) scores from 2023. OSF was the only health care system in Illinois to make the list.

The recognition highlights significant strides by OSF in integrating forward-thinking solutions to enhance patient care and operational excellence.

“This honor reaffirms that innovation isn’t just something we do — it’s who we are,” said Bob Sehring, CEO of OSF HealthCare. “From groundbreaking treatments to AI-driven advancements, OSF is leading the charge in transforming health care.”

OSF HealthCare continues to make headlines for pioneering advancements, including:

A historic first: Successfully implanting the world’s first extravascular implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (EV-ICD) in a 2-year-old patient who suffered sudden cardiac arrest.

Faster, seamless cancer care: Launching a rapid access program at OSF Cancer Institute to speed up and streamline patient access.

Article continues after sponsor message

At-home pediatric monitoring: Developing a program for RSV and other respiratory illnesses to reduce hospital visits.

AI-powered rare disease detection: Utilizing AI and Large Language Models to enhance primary care diagnostics.

Revolutionizing concussion diagnosis: Creating FlightPath, a cloud-based app that uses AI and eye-tracking to diagnose concussions within minutes.

Enhancing clinical efficiency: Piloting AI-driven software that listens to clinician-patient conversations and generates real-time clinical documentation.

Advancing early cancer detection: Testing AI technology to improve the identification of potential cancerous polyps during colonoscopies.

Shaping the future of AI in health care: As one of 38 payers and providers partnering with the White House, OSF is helping define responsible AI-driven change in the industry.

“Since our founding in 1877, innovation has been the heartbeat of our Mission,” said Michelle Conger, president of OSF HealthCare. “Being named one of America’s Most Innovative Companies for the second time reflects our relentless pursuit of cutting-edge solutions, from leveraging AI to empowering our frontline Mission Partners to bring transformative ideas to life.”

Learn more about America’s Most Innovative Companies and the Fortune recognition, visit Fortune.com.

To explore how OSF is reshaping the future of health care, tune in to the OSF HealthCare Accelerated podcast on Spotify, Google, and Apple Podcasts.

More like this: