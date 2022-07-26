ALTON – OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Godfrey and surrounding areas. The addition of Sherry Simmons, MD, on July 24 will ensure increased access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care office at 6702 Godfrey Road.

Dr. Simmons joins the care team of Priya Kumaraguru, MD, and offers a number of services, including mental health care and chronic disease management.

She received a Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University and medical degree from St. George’s School of Medicine. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

New or existing patient appointments for primary care with Dr. Simmons or a member of her care team can be made by calling (618) 467-1520.

